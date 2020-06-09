Taylor Swift vows to ''fight against police brutality and racism of any kind''.

The 'Look What You Made Me Do' hitmaker took to Twitter on Tuesday (09.06.20) to condemn ''racial injustice'' in the wake of the death of George Floyd, and the Black Lives Matter protests that have subsequently taken place across the US.

And Taylor, 30, encouraged US citizens who are old enough to vote to make their voices heard for the country's upcoming presidential election, so they can elect people who will fight to end systemic racism.

In a series of tweets, she wrote: ''Racial injustice has been ingrained deeply into local and state governments, and changes MUST be made there. In order for policies to change, we need to elect people who will fight against police brutality and racism of any kind. #BlackLivesMatter

''We need to fight for mail-in voting for the 2020 election. No one should have to choose between their health and having their voice heard. http://VOTE.ORG (sic)''

Taylor also shared an article written by former president Barack Obama - who was the first Black president of the US - which tackles ''changing policy at the state and local levels'', calling the piece a ''fascinating read''.

The 'You Need To Calm Down' singer's tweets come after she previously hit out at current US president Donald Trump, as she accused him of ''stoking the fires of white supremacy'', and vowed to ''vote [him] out'' of the White House later this year.

She tweeted in May: ''After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? 'When the looting starts the shooting starts'??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump (sic)''

Taylor is known for highlighting the importance of voting, as she also urged people to head to the polling stations during the 2016 presidential election.