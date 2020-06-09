Taylor Swift vows to ''fight against police brutality and racism of any kind'', as she urges people to use their voice by casting a vote in the upcoming US presidential election.
Taylor Swift vows to ''fight against police brutality and racism of any kind''.
The 'Look What You Made Me Do' hitmaker took to Twitter on Tuesday (09.06.20) to condemn ''racial injustice'' in the wake of the death of George Floyd, and the Black Lives Matter protests that have subsequently taken place across the US.
And Taylor, 30, encouraged US citizens who are old enough to vote to make their voices heard for the country's upcoming presidential election, so they can elect people who will fight to end systemic racism.
In a series of tweets, she wrote: ''Racial injustice has been ingrained deeply into local and state governments, and changes MUST be made there. In order for policies to change, we need to elect people who will fight against police brutality and racism of any kind. #BlackLivesMatter
''We need to fight for mail-in voting for the 2020 election. No one should have to choose between their health and having their voice heard. http://VOTE.ORG (sic)''
Taylor also shared an article written by former president Barack Obama - who was the first Black president of the US - which tackles ''changing policy at the state and local levels'', calling the piece a ''fascinating read''.
The 'You Need To Calm Down' singer's tweets come after she previously hit out at current US president Donald Trump, as she accused him of ''stoking the fires of white supremacy'', and vowed to ''vote [him] out'' of the White House later this year.
She tweeted in May: ''After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? 'When the looting starts the shooting starts'??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump (sic)''
Taylor is known for highlighting the importance of voting, as she also urged people to head to the polling stations during the 2016 presidential election.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Yet another teen sci-fi adventure, this movie may be sharply well-made but it struggles to...
Author Lois Lowry talks about her dystopian sci-fi book 'The Giver' in a featurette ahead...
Watch the trailer for Valentine's Day *Chick Flick Alert* Valentine's Day is a romcom set,...
Watch the trailer for Hannah Montana The MovieHannah Montana has had the feature film treatment....