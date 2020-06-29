Taylor Schilling is dating Emily Ritz.

The 'Orange is the New Black' actress has never publicly spoken about her sexuality but marked Pride over the weekend by confirming her relationship with musical and visual artist Emily Ritz on Instagram.

The 35-year-old actress reposted a photo from Emily on her Instagram Story, which showed the couple embracing while out in the fog.

Emily had captioned the original post with a number of pink hearts and the words: ''I couldn't be more proud to be by your side.''

According to reports, the couple met through mutual friends before becoming romantically involved towards the end of last year.

Taylor also showed her support for Pride and the Black Lives Matter movements by sharing a tribute to late activist Marsha P. Johnson, who died in 1992.

She wrote alongside a photo of Marsha: ''Here because of women like you. Happy Pride my friends [rainbow and heart emojis] #happypride #marshapjohnson #blacklivesmatter #blacktranslivesmatter #loveislove (sic)''

Taylor recently admitted her life was ''so much tougher than it needed to be'' when she was in her 20s because she put too much pressure on herself to succeed, but now she's older she's learned how to ''grow and evolve''.

She said: ''I certainly feel like I am at a different place now than I was in my twenties. I was definitely ready for my twenties to be over. Looking back, my thoughts and my ideas about life might've been confining and I was so hard on myself. Things were so much tougher than they needed to be. The transition from being a teenager to being in your early twenties; to getting your sea legs with work and things like that weren't necessarily easy, but you grow and you evolve.''