Taylor Lautner is selling his clothes to raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts.

The former 'Twilight' star has announced he will be selling ''new and used clothes'' through Poshmark, to benefit those most affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Taylor posted about his charitable deed on Instagram, where he wrote: ''Spring cleaning!! Selling tons of new and used clothes from my closet! Proceeds to support those affected by COVID-19 (sic)''

The 28-year-old star's collection includes leather jackets, tank tops, athletic wear, jeans and shorts, as well as signed shirts he has worn on shows including 'Scream Queens', and during appearances on 'The Ellen Degeneres Show'.

As of the time of writing many of the items - which include brands such as Calvin Klein, Timberland, and Diesel - have already been sold, but fans can still get their hands on several jackets, as well as a signed hoodie, an unopened polo shirt, and various pairs of jeans.

Prices in the collection range from $10 for a pair of shorts, all the way up to $1,960 for a reversible leather bomber jacket from Loewe Madrid.

Meanwhile, Taylor previously joked his 'Twilight' look - which saw him sport flowing black hair for his first appearance as Jacob Black in 2008 - was inspired by Kendall Jenner.

He wrote on Instagram: ''It's been 10 years exactly since twilight was released in theaters. I thought I should take this moment to thank every single fan who has supported the franchise over the last decade but also to thank Kendall Jenner for being my hair inspo back in 07'. Thank you fans. And thank you Kendall.

#headandshoulders (sic)''