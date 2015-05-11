Posted on 11 May 2015

When 11.05.2015

'Chicago Fire' stars Eamonn Walker and Taylor Kinney led arrivals at the 2015 NBC Upfront Presentation held at Radio City Music Hall in New York. The series began in 2012 and follows a group of firefighters in their day to day life.

More arrivals included 'Game of Silence' stars Michael Raymond-James, Larenz Tate, Bre Blair and David Lyons; Harry Lennix, Diego Klattenhoff, Mozhan Marno, Amir Arison, Hisham Tawfiq and Ryan Eggold from 'The Blacklist'; Wesley Snipes who's set to star in forthcoming drama 'The Player'; 'The Biggest Loser' trainer Bob Harper; and 'Grimm' actor Russell Hornsby.

