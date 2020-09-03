'Rocketman' star Taron Egerton has been unveiled as the star of the latest campaign for premium outwear brand Napapijri.
The 30-year-old actor will front the 2020 Choose Future fall campaign for the premium Italian outdoor fashion brand which highlights the sustainability of the line, which uses lightweight and recyclable materials.
In an email to WWD.com, he explained: ''(It's) a brand with a conscience, a positive mentality. And they support the communities that they source their fabric from.''
A brand representative explained that they chose Taron because they wanted an ambassador who shares their attitude of a positive future and who is not afraid to be vocal about the issues they value the most.
The spokesperson explained: ''He will be able to use his platform to reach a wider audience and help us work toward a more sustainable approach to fashion, one that will allow us to preserve our world for future generations.''
The 'Rocketman' star was snapped by Charlie Gray wearing the Circular Anorak, a piece in the brand-new Circular Series - a family of fully recyclable jackets - and the company's signature Skidoo Anorak in his hometown of Aberystwyth, Wales, for the campaign, which helped him to feel a strong connection to the brand.
He continued: ''I feel a strong sense of connection with my hometown. It's a place I associate with creativity, liberalism and, above all, positivity. I wanted my campaign with Napapijri to reflect something positive and something precious. That's the way I feel about Aberystwyth.''
Taron recently said that returning home to Wales in 2020 has been a ''nice antidote'' to his hectic 2019.
He shared: ''It has felt like a nice antidote.
''As much as I enjoyed last year, with all the craziness, it's nice to step away from the limelight. I've enjoyed being in my hometown. I feel like a member of a community.
'''Rocketman' was very exciting. I met Meryl Streep, Brad Pitt. But it's good to get back to reality. I like being down the road from my mum. I like being down the road from my little sisters.''
