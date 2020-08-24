Taron Egerton thinks returning home to Wales has been a ''nice antidote'' to his hectic 2019.

The 30-year-old actor starred in 'Rocketman' - the biographical film about Sir Elton John - last year, but he's been happy to take a step back from the limelight and spend some quality time at home over recent months.

He shared: ''It has felt like a nice antidote.

''As much as I enjoyed last year, with all the craziness, it's nice to step away from the limelight. I've enjoyed being in my hometown. I feel like a member of a community.

'''Rocketman' was very exciting. I met Meryl Streep, Brad Pitt. But it's good to get back to reality. I like being down the road from my mum. I like being down the road from my little sisters.''

Taron thinks remaining ''grounded'' and spending time at home has been good for his ''sanity''.

The actor admitted to relishing being in a ''normal'' environment.

He told GQ Hype: ''It's very important for my sanity. I love Hollywood, but I like to withdraw back to something that feels more normal.''

The coronavirus pandemic has had a devastating impact on Britain's theatre industry.

Taron would love to see venues reopen in the coming weeks, but he's not sure whether it would be safe amid the health crisis.

He reflected: ''My instinct is to say it's imperative we get people back in theatres, but not at the expense of public health. I don't know how you get 500 in a theatre safely.

''For me, though, I've wanted to get back on stage for a long time and when something's not there, you want it more. London theatre is a huge part of its economy and character, but what's more alarming is provincial theatre.

''For somebody like me, who came up through Aberystwyth Arts Centre, if that facility dies, my little sisters won't have that opportunity and that's really tragic.''

