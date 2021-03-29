Taraji P. Henson wants people using her hairline to think of wash day as a self-care day instead of a chore.
The 50-year-old actress launched her haircare range TPH by Taraji Henson in 2020 in the hope that she would inspire people to see washing their tresses as an act of self-care.
Speaking in a clip on Instagram, she said: "We at TPH want you to think of wash day as self-care day. Don't think of it as a chore or a task, think of it as taking care of yourself starting with your scalp."
The former 'Empire' star also shared her current wash day routine using her favourite products from her haircare line, which help to keep her curls clean without stripping any moisture from her strands.
She explained: "Never Salty is the first step in your wash routine and what I love about Never Salty is it cleanses build-up from your scalp from the products you've been using. "Master Cleanse is a detox for your scalp after you exfoliate your scalp with Never Salty, now you must wash your scalp with our Detox Master Cleanse scalp shampoo.
"Now, I'm going to go back in with Mint Condition because it's important to condition your scalp as well to give it the moisture that it needs. Honey Fresh is a clarifying shampoo with moisture. It cleanses, detoxes and hydrates your hair. Now I'm going in with Mask On, which is a moisturising conditioning mask. It hydrates, revives, and strengthens your hair."
The 'Hidden Figures' star finished her routine by adding her favourite styling cream that helps keep her curls looking longer after it dries and loses any excess moisture.
She added: "This is the last step in the styling and I'm going to use Twist and Set. It's a moisturising, rich twisting cream. It defines, hydrates and elongates, which means it cuts a lot of the shrinkage."
