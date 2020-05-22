Tara Reid has revealed she has been spending the coronavirus lockdown with her 'Celebrity Big Brother' co-stars Jedward in Los Angeles.
Tara Reid is quarantining with her 'Celebrity Big Brother' co-stars Jedward.
The 44-year-old actress - who competed on the 2011 series of the UK reality TV show with the twins, whose real names are John and Edward Grimes - has revealed she's sharing a place in Los Angeles with her partner Nathan Montpetit-Howar and the Irish singers.
The 'American Pie' star admitted it hasn't been easy, as they are ''in each others' faces'' all the time, but they are ''making the best'' of the situation.
Tara told the 'We Hear' podcast: ''We've been locked in our houses for months ... it's not easy. I have a small apartment, it's two rooms so it's not easy.
''You're always in each others' faces, I'm doing so much business for my films and Nathan is doing business as well, he has mortgages.
''It's been difficult, we're trying to make the best of it, but we're doing the best we can.''
She continued: ''The other guys I'm also quarantining with are my two best friends that I've grown up with ... do you know who Jedward is?''
Jedward could then be heard saying that it's ''like a season of 'Big Brother' except for the coronavirus pandemic''.
The 'Sharknado' star - who was recently tipped to play the role of Carole Baskin in the 'Tiger King' movie - has loved every minute of being with 'Eurovision' stars Jedward, who she praised for making her quarantining experience more bearable.
She shared: ''Right now to have them in my life here ... They truly have made this experience so much better than it would have been for me.
''I got my best friends back and we're doing the best we can.''
