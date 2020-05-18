Tara Reid is in talks to play the role of Carole Baskin in a 'Tiger King' film adaptation, according to her manager Philippe Ashfield.
Tara Reid is in talks to play the role of Carole Baskin in the 'Tiger King' movie.
The 44-year-old actress is eyeing the role of the Big Cat Rescue CEO, whose rivalry with zookeeper Joe Exotic is seen in hit Netflix documentary, 'Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness'.
Tara's manager, Philippe Ashfield, told the New York Post newspaper: ''We are in talks with the producers and she is being considered, that is all I can say at the moment is casting is on hold.''
He added: ''Tara loves Tiger King and found the documentary extremely interesting. She feels she could get into the character of Carole Baskin very well ... and she has a similar look to (Baskin).''
A number of 'Tiger King' adaptations have been planned as a result of the success of the Netflix show, with Nicolas Cage set to portray Exotic in a television series.
Meanwhile, Tara previously said she was delighted to get ''older roles'', having been known for playing younger characters such as Vicky Lathum in 'American Pie'.
She said: ''I'm finally getting to play older roles and that's what I needed because I was kind of stuck. I looked too young to play the 'mom' yet I was too old for a 'high school girl'.
''Everyone saw me as the girl from 'American Pie' but that was in my 20s and I'm in my 40s now. I'm grateful I had that moment but now I'm getting the chance to show another side of me.
''And now I have a great team behind me, I couldn't have planned better things. It's my time again and no one is taking it away from me.''
