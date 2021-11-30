Mary J. Blige says her new album will "blow everybody’s mind".

The 50-year-old star has been working on her 14th studio album, and she admitted it has been inspired by her "darkest moments", which ultimately led to self-acceptance.

She said: "Wait till you hear it, it’s gonna blow everybody’s mind. And it’s because it’s something I had to do, and something I had to say when I was in my darkest, darkest moments in that life, to build myself up to this person that I can see and accept my nose, accept my eyes, accept my cheeks, accept all the things that I used to hate.”

Mary is yet to reveal the title for her new album, but it is expected to be released early next year.

When it comes to self-acceptance, Mary J. Blige claims that she is no longer self-conscious about the way she looks and has learned to become her "own best friend".

Speaking on talk show 'Tamron Hall', she added: "When I wake up with no hair and makeup, I’m accepting that chick that goes to the bathroom and I like her.

“I hang out with myself a lot. I’m my own best friend."

Mary also spoke about her divorce from manager Kendu Isaccs - whom she was married to from 2003 until 2018, before citing "irreconcilable differences" - admitting that while she was "upset", she "didn't get bitter".

She said: "I just kept moving and I didn’t get bitter. I was upset … I just let God take the wheel and do his thing because If I had done anything it would have been a disaster."

It comes after the news that the 'Family Affair' hitmaker will join other music icons such as Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar to perform at the 2022 Super Bowl.