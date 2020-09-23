Tamara Ecclestone has given birth to her second child.

The 36-year-old model and television personality welcomed a baby girl with her husband Jay Rutland - with whom she already has six-year-old Sophia - last week, and they have chosen to name their new arrival Serena.

Tamara's famous father Bernie Ecclestone confirmed the news to MailOnline, where he said: ''I'm absolutely thrilled to be a grandfather again.

''Tamara gave birth to a little girl seven days ago in the same hospital that my son Ace was born in. Mother and baby are doing brilliantly. She's a beautiful little thing.

''She has named her Serena and both of them have been already out on the town together around Gstaad.''

Tamara did not publicly announce she was pregnant, but said in 2019 she and Jay were actively trying for a second child, whilst also admitting her daughter Sophia was keen for a baby sister.

She said at the time: ''She's been talking about how much she wants a sibling, and for the first time I'm open to the idea.

''She really wants a sister, but certainly not a brother - she's very girlie and thinks boys are smelly.''

The new arrival comes almost three months after former Formula One boss Bernie became a father for the fourth time at the age of 89, when he welcomed his son Ace with his 44-year-old wife Fabiana Flosi.

And Bernie - who also has Deborah, 65, and Petra, 31, from previous marriages - said he could even give Tamara another baby sibling soon, despite turning 90 next month.

He explained in July: ''Now I have more time on my hands and I hope I can spend it with my son as he grows up. I don't know if we will stop here. Perhaps he should have a little brother or sister.

''I am really happy. When I had the girls in the first place, obviously I was much younger.

''But also I was more worried about running a business than running around after them.''