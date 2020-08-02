Tamar Braxton has thanked her boyfriend for saving her life.

The 43-year-old singer and TV personality has heaped praise on her boyfriend David Adefeso, just weeks after she was hospitalised for a suspected overdose.

She wrote: ''I came here just to say this and then I'm logging off ... if you have ever been in recovery or treatment you know that you reflect on a lot of things ... so I couldn't let another day, another second go by without PUBLICLY ... Thanking my Love @david.adefeso for saving my life ...

''I'm so grateful. I was in our home lifeless & I'm sure finding me the way that you did couldn't have been easy. But know that people coming at you saying all this crazy stuff, isn't easy for me. (sic)''

And Tamar insists David and her son Logan, seven - who she has with ex Vincent Herbert - are her ''priority''.

She added: ''People have called you every name in the book, to deflect from what's really been going on. Through this entire time, you have held my hand, heard my cries, held me when I have been weak. You have had my ENTIRE back‼️ I will not allow anyone to call you controlling or 'that's that African man' ... like I don't have a mind of my own, cause without THIS African man, I simply would not be here. Everything isn't political and your love for me is not that. You were here for me when NOBODY was and still is.

''YOU and Logan are priority. Thank you for being my Rock and now, my Angel on earth. I love you.. and although I been said yes in this old video... now and then, I couldn't imagine what life would be like if you weren't by my side. thank God I'm here and thank God for you (sic)''