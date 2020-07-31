Tamar Braxton has been released from WE TV after she claimed she had been ''taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid'' in her career for over a decade.

The 43-year-old singer was rushed to hospital earlier this month for a suspected overdose - which is believed to have been the result of a suicide attempt - and broke her silence on the matter this week when she said her mental health has been suffering as a result of alleged mistreatment throughout her career.

And in response, WE TV - who had a contract with Tamar - have said they will ''honour her request to end all future work for the network''.

In a statement to TMZ, a representative for the network said: ''Tamar Braxton has been an important part of our network family for more than a decade. As she focuses on her health and recovery at what is clearly a difficult and personal time, we will work with her representatives to honour her request to end all future work for the network.''

The network have also confirmed they will still air Tamar's new series, 'Get Ya Life!', on September 10 as originally planned.

Tamar didn't mention WE TV by name in her statement this week, but said she wrote a letter two months ago asking to be freed from her ''unfair'' contract.

She wrote: ''Over the past 11 years there were promises made to protect and portray my story, with the authenticity and honesty I gave. I was betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid. I wrote a letter over 2 months ago asking to be freed from what I believed was excessive and unfair. I explained in personal detail the demise I was experiencing. My cry for help went totally ignored. However the demands persisted. It was my spirit, and my soul that was tainted the most. There are a few things I count on most to be, a good mother, a good daughter, a good partner, a good sister, and a good person. Who I was, begun to mean little to nothing, because it would only be how I was portrayed on television that would matter. It was witnessing the slow death of the woman I became, that discouraged my will to fight. I felt like I was no longer living, I was existing for the purpose of a corporations gain and ratings, and that killed me.''

The 'Braxton Family Values' star was admitted to hospital on July 16 after her boyfriend David Adefeso found her unresponsive and called 911, saying he believed Tamar had been drinking and taking prescription pills.

A representative for Tamar said at the time: ''Tamar has had a very tough and emotional day. More information will be coming in the next few days. Please pray for her.''