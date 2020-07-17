Tamar Braxton has reportedly been hospitalised for a ''possible overdose''.

The 43-year-old singer is believed to have been rushed to hospital on Thursday (16.07.20) night, after she was found unresponsive by her boyfriend David Adefeso at the the Ritz-Carlton Residences at LA Live.

According to The Blast, David said in his 911 call that he believed Tamar had been drinking and taking prescription pills.

A representative for Tamar said in a statement to the publication: ''Tamar has had a very tough and emotional day. More information will be coming in the next few days. Please pray for her.''

Whilst a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed: ''There was a medical emergency call generated related to a possible overdose at 9:45 pm. The person was then transported to a nearby hospital.''

The Blast also reports the 'Braxton Family Values' star is currently in a stable condition but still unconscious, and is under 24-hour watch whilst in hospital.

Shortly before news broke of her hospitalisation, a message was also uploaded to Tamar and David's YouTube channel to announce the postponement of a new episode of their 'Coupled & Quarantined' series, which was due to be released on Thursday.

The message read: ''Hello y'all unfortunately your girl Tamar is under the weather today and not feeling well so we need to postpone today's show (don't worry it's not COVID). We're sad because we had a great show lined up for you today, but next week's show is going to be even bigger and better. So sorry for the inconvenience, we know many of you look forward to the show every week. We'll make it up to you next week. (sic)''

Tamar and David - who have been dating since 2018 - started their show amid the coronavirus pandemic.