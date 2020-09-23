Tamar Braxton has been given a ''second chance''.

The 'All the Way Home' hitmaker - who was recently hospitalised for a suspected overdose - admits she has been battling her mental health for a long time.

She wrote: ''God thank you for saving me! You know my true heart. Despite what the world may think of me, you kept me here for a reason. You are a God of second chances, and this second chance I won't take for granted. The world can often be a dark place but I must resort to you for my light ... I have been battling mental health for some time now, and Let me tell y'all is not a joke. Nor is it a reason for anyone to call you 'crazy'. I am praying for anyone that is on this same battle. I've realised in this time that the only thing I can control is the things I own. I want to personally fight for brown girls to have more ownership and not just be a slave to the industry. Black women are the unvalued and unprotected.''

And the 43-year-old actress - who has Logan, seven, with ex Vincent Herbert - insists she is in a ''never ending battle'' to be the best she can be.

In her lengthy and emotional post, she shared: ''I am on a never ending battle to be the best Tamar Braxton I can be. God has brought me through a lot so I would like to pass it on to use my voice to help brown women and ALL women in these similar situations. We all have the opportunity to evolve. For now on it's me vs me.''