Tallulah Willis wants her fashion brand to be accessible to all.

The 26-year-old actress launched her Wyllis clothing line in January, and has said the brand was created with three ''non-negotiables'' in mind - size inclusivity, accessible price points, and a fundamental belief that fashion can be used as a vehicle for advocacy.

Tallulah's first full collection launched this week with sizes running up to a 3X, and the star has already said she intends on supplying even more sizes in the future.

She said: ''I believe the only reason somebody should not want to wear one of my pieces is that they don't like it - and it's fine if they don't, by the way. I think the way I'm looking at the summer collection is as the appetiser, and there's so much more of a meal to dive into if our customers and our wearers stay with us.''

For her recently launched collection, Tallulah has teamed up with the Loveland Foundation - which was established by activist Rachel Cargle and provides therapy and mental health support for communities of colour, with a particular emphasis on Black women and girls - to donate 10 percent of all profits.

She added: ''I think Rachel is unbelievable. She's a powerhouse and a voice that is so crucial right now. I was very lucky to get on a call with one of their head team members and find out more about what they do, and it just blew my mind. I feel so grateful they are open to working with us.''

And the actress also spoke about her brand's rocky start, which was hindered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Tallulah was supposed to market Wyllis on social media throughout the spring, but felt it was ''inappropriate'' to do so during a ''time of massive grief''.

Speaking to Vogue, she said: ''It's been a real education. It was already an unprecedented thing for me to start this project and enter the fashion world, but I made the decision to pause promotion on social media for a few months at the height of the pandemic. It just felt inappropriate to be pushing a product during a time of massive grief.

''I think the stops and starts have made us stronger as a brand, and it helped me gain a deeper understanding of what I'm really trying to achieve here.''