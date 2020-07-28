Tallulah Willis' mother Demi Moore is her ''style icon''.

The 26-year-old actress has revealed her mom Demi, 57, and her sisters - Rumer, 31, and Scout, 29 - are who she looks up when it comes to fashion, and she feels being ''a fly on the wall'' at photo shoots in her younger years helped to ''cement'' her love for fashion.

She said: ''I think being a fly on the wall at various fittings and photo shoots throughout my early adolescence really cemented my love for clothing, and the whimsical fantasy it can create. My style icons are my mom and my sisters.''

And Tallulah also spoke of her other fashion influences, including Prada and its head designer Miuccia Prada.

She added: ''I will always hold a special place in my heart for Prada. There's something fundamentally chic about the way that Miuccia has created over the years. I also feel like the innovation that Alber Elbaz brought to Lanvin during his time there was pretty magnificent.''

Tallulah has launched her own fashion label, Wyllis, and she says it was ''absolute non-negotiable'' that the collection should contain clothes of all different sizes.

She told Tatler magazine: ''It was one of my absolute non-negotiable before I even designed my pieces or knew what extended sizing would entail. I always felt that I would rather sacrifice the number of pieces we had per collection for quality fabrics and broader size range.''

Tallulah previously revealed she wants her fashion brand to be accessible to all.

She said: ''I believe the only reason somebody should not want to wear one of my pieces is that they don't like it - and it's fine if they don't, by the way. I think the way I'm looking at the summer collection is as an appetiser, and there's so much more of a meal to dive into if our customers and wearers stay with us.''