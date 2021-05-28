Take That's Las Vegas residency is "still on the cards".

The 'Back For Good' hitmakers were first rumoured to be staging a concert series in Sin City in 2015 but it never came to fruition and though the coronavirus pandemic means it won't be happening any time soon, Gary Barlow has confirmed there are still plans in the works for him and bandmates Mark Owen and Howard Donald to perform regularly out there.

He told Music Week: "It's still on the cards that. [Covid-19] has got in our way a bit because we were going to do a little try out period, just like six shows across a week. But we've got possibilities of two hotels there and I think we can go twice a year. It's a possibility, but I think it's going to go back a few years because to ask people to travel that far is just not cool at the moment."

When the shows are booked, one person likely to be in the audience is "massive fan" James Corden, who recently teamed up with Gary to duet on 'The King of Friend I Need' from the 50-year-old singer's recent solo album 'Music Played By Humans'.

Gary said of the 'Late Late Show' host: "He was a massive Take That fan at school. The first time he came to see us was at Wembley Arena with eight girls from his class and they were on the very back row.

“When I first met him, they were filming 'Gavin & Stacey' in Wales. We were playing Cardiff Millennium Stadium and he turned up to see us before the show and suddenly did a routine from 'It Only Takes A Minute'. W

"e hadn't even performed that song since ’92 or something, but he did it perfectly. I was like, 'Hang on a minute you're a big fan of the band aren't you?' He went, 'Oh mate, I know it all! I know every hand movement, every lyric...'

"We kept in touch after that and have become even closer since he moved to the States because I live there for about three or four months a year, so I see a lot of him when I’m out there.”