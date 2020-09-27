Taio Cruz quit TikTok after having ''suicidal thoughts''.

The 35-year-old music star - whose hits include 'Dynamite' and 'Break Your Heart' - has revealed he decided to quit the app in order to preserve his mental health, after reading negative comments about himself.

Speaking via Instagram, Taio explained: ''My body was shaking and I had suicidal thoughts. I pride myself on being mentally resilient so the fact that I felt that way, shocked even me.''

Taio was targeted with ''hateful'' videos and comments on the app, and he ultimately decided to delete TikTok for the sake of his mental health.

He said: ''Some users posted hateful, mocking videos which spurred a feedback loop of negativity, where more and more people began to join in on the mockery and hate.

''My intention was to make some fun videos and interact with my fans, but some, whom I won't mention, were averse to that.

''For my own mental health, I would rather be where I'm welcomed, for now, TikTok is not that place. Social media shouldn't be like this, sadly it is.''

The app has already reached out to Taio in order to discuss the issue.

A spokesperson for the company told the BBC: ''We're a huge fan of Taio and are extremely disappointed he has experienced negativity from a limited number of users.

''TikTok is a safe space for our community and we have a zero tolerance approach to bullying and harassment.

''We are in discussions with Taio's management and this matter is under investigation with our Trust and Safety Team.''