Taika Waititi is set to direct and co-write a new 'Star Wars' feature film, though nothing else is known about the project as of the time of writing.
The 44-year-old filmmaker has been lined up to helm and write an upcoming new movie in the hugely popular sci-fi franchise, which will be set for a theatrical release, according to a press release.
Krysty Wilson-Cairns will assist Taika in co-writing the script for the film, which does not yet have a confirmed title or release date.
In addition, Emmy-nominated writer Leslye Headland is currently developing a new untitled 'Star Wars' series for Disney's streaming service Disney+, which will see Leslye write, executive produce, and serve as showrunner for the series.
The show will become part of a growing list of 'Star Wars' content on the service, including 'The Mandalorian' - which is now in post-production on season two - and two other previously announced shows - one based on Cassian Andor's life prior to the events of 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story', and another following the adventures of Obi-Wan Kenobi between 'Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith' and 'Star Wars: A New Hope'.
For Taika, the new directorial role comes as he recently helmed the widely-acclaimed first season finale episode of 'The Mandalorian', where he also voiced droid IG-11.
The 'Jojo Rabbit' filmmaker was previously rumoured to be taking on the role back in January, but at the time he downplayed speculation by sharing a picture of Fleetwood Mac's album cover for the record 'Rumours' on social media.
However, Taika did confess he would love to work on a film in the series whilst being quizzed about the potential for him to take on a feature length project.
He said: ''Oh, I don't know anything about that. But 'Mandalorian' was my chance to work with some Stormtroopers.
''Obviously I would, but I'm going to just settle for IG-11 being the hero of the entire season.''
