Taika Waititi has given fans an insight into 'Thor: Love and Thunder', describing it as the "craziest" film of his career.
Taika Waititi thinks 'Thor: Love and Thunder' is the "craziest" film of his career.
The 45-year-old filmmaker is writing and directing the upcoming Marvel movie, and he's given fans an insight into what they can expect, admitting it "shouldn’t make sense".
Speaking to Empire, he explained: "I’ve done some crazy s*** in my life. I’ve lived, like, ten lifetimes. But it’s the craziest film I’ve ever done."
The acclaimed movie-maker - whose previous credits include 'Thor: Ragnarok' and 'Jojo Rabbit' - admitted that, in a lot of ways, the film isn't very logical.
He reflected: "If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn’t make sense.
"It’s almost like it shouldn’t be made. If you walked into a room and said, ‘I want this and this and this.’ Who’s in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love And Thunder. I mean, you’d never work again. Maybe I won’t after this."
Taika previously revealed that he watched a host of Marvel movies after being offered the chance to direct 'Thor: Ragnarok'.
Asked if he had seen all of the Marvel films before joining the franchise, he shared: "I’d seen some of them. I’d seen some of those things. I hadn’t seen all of them.
"I’d enjoyed – very much enjoyed – 'The Avengers' movie, the first one. I had seen the second one by the time that Marvel got in touch with me. Yeah, I’d seen sort of a bunch of those things.
"I’d loved 'Iron Man', you know, with a passion. I thought that was the most fresh, cool thing, in terms of superhero movies, that I’d seen in a long time. So, yeah, I hadn’t seen everything."
Ed Sheeran channels a kind of vampire Joker in the video for his new electronic single ‘Bad Habits’; a song taken from his forthcoming album...
On the 25th June 1984 Prince released an album that would super-charge his popularity and elevate his status beyond imagination.
The rumour is that the two bands will be joining forces soon...
Noel Gallagher reckons no-one likes a do-gooder. He’s so wrong.
David Bowie fans across the globe have something very special to celebrate today as it has just been announced that the worlds's first David Bowie...
In a recent open letter to the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, major players in the UK music industry, including Sir Mick Jagger, Sir Paul McCartney...
Megan Thee Stallion pulls no punches and is unapologetically outspoken on her latest single, 'Thot S**t'.
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
Aside from being flat-out hilarious, this vampire-themed reality TV spoof actually has some pungent things...
Ever wondered what the life of a hundred-plus-year-old vampire would be like in the 21st...
Wellington, New Zealand. A documentary film crew were granted access into a secret society. Said...
Eagle vs. Shark, directed by Academy AwardÂ®-nominee Taika Waititi (the short, Two Cars On Night),...