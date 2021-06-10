Taika Waititi hopes that his 'Star Wars' film is his next project.

The 45-year-old director has been hired by Disney to helm and co-write a new feature film set in a galaxy far, far away and wants to turn his attention to the project once he completes MCU blockbuster 'Thor: Love and Thunder', although his plans aren't certain yet.

Speaking to Australian newspaper The Sydney Morning Herald, Taika said: "I don't know if that's going to be 'Star Wars'.

"I hope it'll be that but there's a whole lot of other little things that I've got my sticky little fingers attached to so we'll see."

Waititi has returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for 'Thor: Love and Thunder' and feels that the Chris Hemsworth-led flick is even "funnier" than the previous movie, 'Thor: Ragnarok'.

He said: "I think this might be funnier. Everything we did with 'Ragnarok', we've just multiplied it.

"Who knows if we do another one after this but I definitely feel like we put everything – every idea and every single ridiculous concept or gag or stunt or character – into this film. I couldn't be happier with it."

'Thor: Ragnarok' was shot in Sydney and wrapped earlier this month and Taika was grateful for the friendly atmosphere as he spend a lengthy period away from his family as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: "I just got very welcomed and everyone was really beautiful. At a time when I couldn't see my kids for almost seven months because there was no bubble, it was really nice to be surrounded by people who made me feel at home."

The 'Jojo Rabbit' director added that it was a vastly different experience to filming 'Thor: Ragnarok' on Australia's Gold Coast.

Taika said: "I spent a lot of my time eating in my apartment and that was not the Hollywood lifestyle that I thought I was going to be experiencing."