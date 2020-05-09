Taika Waititi is grateful the coronavirus pandemic has given him more time to write 'Thor: Love and Thunder'.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker admitted he doesn't usually have as long as he'd like to work on his scripts but with the global virus outbreak bringing the movie industry to a halt, he's able to spend longer perfecting the tale.

He said: ''There are a few positive things I can take away. One of them is that a lot of these films, and films in general, are rushed or you don't have as much time as you'd want to have on the script and things like that.

''We're still writing 'Love and Thunder' and I think it's good to just keep writing and then you know, we'll have a really, really good script.

''And with writing, especially, you should use as much of that time as possible to get your story right, because you never really get it later on.

''Film is an industry where you're always complaining about not having enough time.

''I think, right now, we've given ourselves a huge amount of time to work on all sorts of things so we may as well use it.''

However, the 'Jojo Rabbit' director hasn't been as productive as he'd like.

He admitted: ''There are other people who have become very motivated.

''I haven't. I'm trying to write stuff and I feel like all I'm doing is doing dishes and constantly picking things up off the ground, 'Hang on a minute, I need to move this plant...' ''

But Taika is hopeful the pandemic will signify a greater shift in the way both he and other people work.

He added to Total Film magazine ''But also, I feel it's a really amazing time for a re-evaluation of the way we work and the way we've been operating so far.

''I feel like work and community are going to feel very different at the end of this.

''Had this not happened, I would have just gone about the rest of my year working as normal and not spending as much time with my kids.

''And now I'm forced to and it's great.

''I feel like that's the biggest shift.

''I've chilled out a lot more and I'm definitely less stressed.''