Tahj Mowry has ''never stopped loving'' Naya Rivera.

The 'Baby Daddy' star posted a sweet message to his ex-girlfriend, who is presumed dead after she went missing on Wednesday (08.07.20) afternoon when her four-year-old son Josey was found alone on a boat on Lake Piru in California, where he admitted he had always ''wished'' for the day they could be together again.

He wrote: ''My sweet Naya - to say that I am devastated would be an understatement. This is a nightmare. Everyday gets harder. However, I am holding onto hope that you will be found. ⁣We grew up together. We became adults together.

''We experienced so many firsts together. You were my first experience with everything; love, intimacy, heartbreak. We broke each other's hearts and then mended them back together ... more than once. I will never not think of you. No woman has ever measured up what you gave me or how you made me feel. I've never liked to admit it but I have never stopped loving you. A part of me always wished for the day where God would bring us back together to be what we dreamt we could have been.''

And Tahj - whose siblings are 'Sister, Sister' stars Tia and Tamera Mowry - still has ''faith'' Naya will be found safe and well.

⁣In a lengthy Instagram post, he added: ''I still have faith. I still have hope. Let's please all pray that she is found and brought home safely. ⁣Naya, I miss you deeply. I wish I got the chance to tell you that once more but I'm believing I will get that chance. I know deep down you've always known how I felt. I look forward to the day where I can see your beautiful face once more and tell you everything I've wanted to say that I didn't get the chance to say. I love you forever. I always have and I always will.''