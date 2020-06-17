T.I.'s daughter felt ''shocked, hurt, angry and embarrassed'' after her father revealed he takes her to a gynaecologist every year to check she's still a virgin.

The 39-year-old rapper came under fire earlier last November when he admitted he accompanies 18-year-old Deyjah Harris to the doctor to make sure her hymen is still intact, and the teenager admitted she felt very ''uncomfortable'' in the immediate aftermath of his public admission.

Speaking on Monday's (15.06.20) episode of 'T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle' while on vacation, Deyjah said in a confessional: ''Things are completely uncomfortable for me right now.

''We're all together in this house, so I have to see my dad and be around him. And we're in a foreign country so it's not like I can leave and get away.

''I'm scrolling on Twitter, and I see that I've been tagged in a post. The only word that I saw was 'gynecologist' and I didn't even need to read the whole title 'cause I just knew. My heart sank -- very shocked, hurt, angry, embarrassed.''

Deyjah admitted she was trying not to think about the story that had sprung up following her father's comments, even though she knew that wasn't the right approach.

She told her cousins: ''I mean, honestly, I'm embarrassed definitely for sure.

''I'm trying to put it in the back of my mind so I'm not really thinking about it. I know it's not healthy. But I've been doing that since I was a child.''

And, after admitting T.I. had accompanied her to the gynaecologist since she was ''14 or 15'', Deyjah said she felt their relationship had now ''changed''.

She said: ''I need more time to figure out what I want to say, but things are completely awkward and uncomfortable between me and my dad.

''Prior to all of this happening, our relationship was pretty decent, but after all of this, it's changed, honestly.''

The 'Live Your Life' hitmaker previously apologised to his daughter for speaking out.

He said: ''There was never any objection. She did have a problem with me talking about it, however. And I understand that, and I am incredibly apologetic to her for that. To her. Not to any of these other strangers, any of the weirdos, who just kind of toss lies around for fun. She understands my intentions, and she knows who I am. She knows who I've always been. And I think that allows a certain level of understanding.''