Sylvester Stallone is to narrate a new documentary, '40 Years of Rocky: The Birth of a Classic', about the iconic boxing franchise.
Sylvester Stallone is to narrate a new documentary about the 'Rocky' franchise.
The programme, titled '40 Years of Rocky: The Birth of a Classic', will explore the creation of the boxing drama which made the 73-year-old actor a Hollywood superstar.
Featuring previously unseen footage, the documentary will tell the story of how Stallone created the franchise in 1976 which became one of the most successful movie franchises of all time.
The documentary will be directed by Derek Wayne Johnson, who said: ''The documentary is a golden nugget for Rocky fans and casual audiences alike.
''It's a charming film narrated by Rocky himself, Sylvester Stallone, and will give audiences an intimate, and at times, emotional experience.
''We're proud of the film, and audiences can expect new stories and new footage that they've never seen before in a blend of director John Avildsen's home movies, rehearsal footage, and behind-the-scenes footage from the making of the ultimate underdog film.''
Stallone previously admitted that he was ''furious'' that he doesn't have a cut from the 'Rocky' films, even though he both starred in and wrote the screenplay for the original Academy Award-winning movie.
He said: I have zero ownership of 'Rocky'.
''Every word, every syllable, every grammatical error was all my fault.
''It was shocking that it never came to be, but I was told, 'Hey, you got paid, so what are you complaining about?' I was furious.''
Stallone admits that he was delighted to create the titular character, as Rocky gave him a ''voice''.
He explained: ''It's the only voice that I can say what I want without being ridiculed, or being silly, or being precious or sentimental, because he is that way.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
It was never going to be easy to match the impact of 2014's Guardians of...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
While this film is basically Rocky VII, it's also much more than that, and perhaps...
Ratchet is a little Lombax with big plans for himself. The galaxy where he lives...
The world of professional boxing is one that often doesn't end well even though Rocky...
Adonis Johnson Creed is the son of legendary boxer Apollo Creed, who died fighting in...
When reclusive former football coach, Teddy Raymond (Tom Berenger) releases a self-help book entitled 'Reach...
Striking a tone somewhere between the po-faced original and the silly Part 2, this rampaging...
The cast of 'The Expendables 3' discuss the upcoming action film in a short featurette....
For his lively film directing debut, Mike Myers (aka Austin Powers) traces the remarkable life...
Shep Gordon may not be as famous as some of the biggest celebrities in the...