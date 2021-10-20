Sylvester Stallone has offered British boxer Tyson Fury a part in the new 'Expendables' movie following his thrilling heavyweight title victory over Deontay Wilder.
Sylvester Stallone has offered Tyson Fury a part in the new 'Expendables' movie.
The 'Rocky' legend was amazed by the British fighter's heavyweight title boxing victory over Deontay Wilder earlier this month. He described the bout as "the fight of the century" and as "great theatre".
In a video message congratulating Fury for his victory, Sly said: "It couldn't happen to a better guy."
The 'Rambo' actor continued: "I think you have a fantastic career in movies. So, the next 'Expendables'? Done deal!"
Sly has been working on the fourth installment of 'The Expendables' and will star alongside Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Megan Fox and Andy Garcia in the action flick.
The Hollywood icon has also confirmed that he will exit the series after this film and confessed that it was "bittersweet" to be "passing the baton" to Jason and his "capable hands".
He wrote on Instagram: "EXPENDABLES finale for me
"Today is my last day of filming … Heading home. So they go (sic)"
Sly said in a video: "I just finished a very successful stunt and it's time to be moving on.
"I'm enjoying it, but it's always bittersweet when something you've been attached to I guess since 12 years.
"I'm ready to pass the baton on to Jason and his capable hands."
Sly admits that he enjoys providing "the human touch" and "escapism" in his films in addition to lots of action.
The 75-year-old actor said: "The greatest thing is being able to provide films [and] entertainment [where] maybe there’s a little message in there, because what I try to convey in my successful films is the human touch.
"Not so much the action; the action is self-evident. But it’s just relating to the audience in a way that they can identify with whatever the mission is, with the characters at hand.
"Just providing escapism, and hopefully there's a little something extra in there."
Olly Alexander AKA Years & Years pulls us into a sexy fantasy world in the trippy video for his latest single ‘Crave’.
It was never going to be easy to match the impact of 2014's Guardians of...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
While this film is basically Rocky VII, it's also much more than that, and perhaps...
Ratchet is a little Lombax with big plans for himself. The galaxy where he lives...
The world of professional boxing is one that often doesn't end well even though Rocky...
Adonis Johnson Creed is the son of legendary boxer Apollo Creed, who died fighting in...
When reclusive former football coach, Teddy Raymond (Tom Berenger) releases a self-help book entitled 'Reach...
Striking a tone somewhere between the po-faced original and the silly Part 2, this rampaging...
The cast of 'The Expendables 3' discuss the upcoming action film in a short featurette....
For his lively film directing debut, Mike Myers (aka Austin Powers) traces the remarkable life...
Shep Gordon may not be as famous as some of the biggest celebrities in the...