Sylvester Stallone has revealed plans for a new ''director's cut'' of 'Rocky IV' to mark the film's 35th anniversary.
The 74-year-old star - who plays titular boxer Rocky Balboa in the popular franchise - wrote all of the movies in the main series, as well as directing the second, third, fourth and sixth instalments, and now he's revealed what is planned for the milestone following the original release in 1985.
Taking to Instagram, he said: ''For the 35th anniversary Rock 4 is getting a new DIRECTORS cut by me.
''So far it looks great. Soulful.. Thank you MGM For this opportunity to entertain. (sic)''
Although Stallone hasn't revealed more details about the new edit of the movie, he did reveal that Paulie's robot - which belonged to Burt Young's character - will be scrapped from the reissue.
Responding to a follower on social media, he simply added: ''The robot is going to the junkyard forever, no more robot''.
Stallone previously admitted that he was ''furious'' that he doesn't have a cut from the 'Rocky' films, even though he both starred in and wrote the screenplay for the original Academy Award-winning movie.
He said: ''I have zero ownership of 'Rocky'. Every word, every syllable, every grammatical error was all my fault.
''It was shocking that it never came to be, but I was told, 'Hey, you got paid, so what are you complaining about?' I was furious.''
Stallone admits that he was delighted to create the titular character, as Rocky gave him a ''voice''.
He explained: ''It's the only voice that I can say what I want without being ridiculed, or being silly, or being precious or sentimental, because he is that way.''
