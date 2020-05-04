Sylvester Stallone has confirmed plans for 'Demolition Man 2'.

The 73-year-old actor starred alongside Wesley Snipes in the 1993 sci-fi flick, and has now confirmed he's ''working on'' the highly anticipated sequel.

Answering fan questions on Instagram, Stallone responded to one film buff who asked: ''Can we get another 'Demo Man'?''

To which he responded: ''I think there is one coming. We're working on it right now with Warner Bros, and it's looking fantastic. So that should come out, that's going to happen.''

As of the time of writing, no further details about the sequel are known.

The original 'Demolition Man' starred Stallone as a Los Angeles Police Department officer called John Spartan, who organises an unauthorised attack on infamous criminal Simon Phoenix - played by Snipes - which leads to the death of a number of hostages.

Spartan is then put into prison, alongside Phoenix, and after the pair are cryogenically frozen, they wake up in 2032 to a world with no crime.

It is then up to Spartan, with the help of Lenina Huxley (Sandra Bullock), to catch Phoenix, as modern police don't know how to deal with criminals.

News of a sequel to the sci-fi hit comes as Stallone was recently confirmed to be starring in 'Little America', an upcoming sci-fi action film set in a dystopian future.

The flick sees Stallone play a former Army Ranger hired by an Asian billionaire to find his daughter in a dystopian future where the US has become bankrupt and turned into a war zone.

Stallone's character will be joined by the highly skilled sister of the missing woman and the pair must navigate the dark underbelly of Little America, a walled-off city within a city in Hong Kong where many Americans have fled.

Shooting for 'Little America' is set to begin this summer, though filming may be postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.