Sylvester Stallone's mother Jackie has sadly died aged 98, his brother Frank has confirmed.
Sylvester Stallone's mother Jackie has died aged 98.
The 'Rocky' star's youngest brother Frank confirmed the sad news on Monday night (21.09.20) as he revealed the celebrity astrologist has sadly passed away.
He wrote on Facebook: ''She was a remarkable woman, working out every day, full of spunk and fearless. She died in her sleep as she had wished.
''It was hard not to like her, she was very eccentric and flamboyant person...She lived through prohibition, the depression and World War II.
''I would talk to her for hours about the 20s 30s and 40s. It was a history lesson. Her mind was as sharp as a razor till the day she died.''
Jackie - who was also mother to late actress Toni D'Alto - was well known in the 1990s for her series of astrology books, and set up her own psychic hotline.
On her website, she wrote that she has advised ''kings, prime ministers, politicians, movie stars, gamblers, generals, gangsters, cops and priests'' during her career as an astrologist, while she is also credited with coining the phrase and practice of ''rumpology,'' which was described as similar to palm reading, but of one's bottom.
In the 1980s, she appeared in - and produced - wrestling show 'G.L.O.W.: Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling', which has been adapted a Netflix drama.
She has made a number of talk show appearances over the years, including 'The Howard Stern Show', 'Oprah', 'The Late Show With David Letterman', 'Larry King Live' and 'The Graham Norton Show'.
In 2005, she appeared on UK reality show 'Celebrity Big Brother' as a surprise guest alongside her former daughter-in-law Brigette Nielsen, who had previously been married to Sylvester.
Jackie was voted out of the house after four days.
She is survived by her husband Stephen Levine, sons Sylvester and Frank, and her grandchildren Seargeoh, Sistine, Sophia, Scarlet and Edmund.
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
It was never going to be easy to match the impact of 2014's Guardians of...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
While this film is basically Rocky VII, it's also much more than that, and perhaps...
Ratchet is a little Lombax with big plans for himself. The galaxy where he lives...
The world of professional boxing is one that often doesn't end well even though Rocky...
Adonis Johnson Creed is the son of legendary boxer Apollo Creed, who died fighting in...
When reclusive former football coach, Teddy Raymond (Tom Berenger) releases a self-help book entitled 'Reach...
Striking a tone somewhere between the po-faced original and the silly Part 2, this rampaging...
The cast of 'The Expendables 3' discuss the upcoming action film in a short featurette....
For his lively film directing debut, Mike Myers (aka Austin Powers) traces the remarkable life...
Shep Gordon may not be as famous as some of the biggest celebrities in the...