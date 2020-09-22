Sylvester Stallone's mother Jackie has died aged 98.

The 'Rocky' star's youngest brother Frank confirmed the sad news on Monday night (21.09.20) as he revealed the celebrity astrologist has sadly passed away.

He wrote on Facebook: ''She was a remarkable woman, working out every day, full of spunk and fearless. She died in her sleep as she had wished.

''It was hard not to like her, she was very eccentric and flamboyant person...She lived through prohibition, the depression and World War II.

''I would talk to her for hours about the 20s 30s and 40s. It was a history lesson. Her mind was as sharp as a razor till the day she died.''

Jackie - who was also mother to late actress Toni D'Alto - was well known in the 1990s for her series of astrology books, and set up her own psychic hotline.

On her website, she wrote that she has advised ''kings, prime ministers, politicians, movie stars, gamblers, generals, gangsters, cops and priests'' during her career as an astrologist, while she is also credited with coining the phrase and practice of ''rumpology,'' which was described as similar to palm reading, but of one's bottom.

In the 1980s, she appeared in - and produced - wrestling show 'G.L.O.W.: Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling', which has been adapted a Netflix drama.

She has made a number of talk show appearances over the years, including 'The Howard Stern Show', 'Oprah', 'The Late Show With David Letterman', 'Larry King Live' and 'The Graham Norton Show'.

In 2005, she appeared on UK reality show 'Celebrity Big Brother' as a surprise guest alongside her former daughter-in-law Brigette Nielsen, who had previously been married to Sylvester.

Jackie was voted out of the house after four days.

She is survived by her husband Stephen Levine, sons Sylvester and Frank, and her grandchildren Seargeoh, Sistine, Sophia, Scarlet and Edmund.