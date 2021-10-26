Artist:
Song title: Moth To A Flame
Year: 2021
Genre(s): Pop

Set to drop their first album in ten years, ‘Paradise Again’, dance supergroup Swedish House Mafia return to the studio with The Weeknd for a collaborative new single entitled ‘Moth To A Flame’.

The song comes alongside a sensual video directed by Alexander Wessely, which features bodies upon bodies writhing together in a kind of orgiastic meditation. Produced by Swedish House Mafia and Carl Nordström, the song is about a man who knows how to tempt back his former lover even when she’s in the throes of a healthier relationship without him.

It follows previously released singles ‘It Gets Better’ and ‘Lifetime’ featuring Ty Dolla Sign and 070 Shake. The group celebrated the new single release by hosting the twentieth episode of The Weeknd’s Apple Music 1 radio show Memento Mori, after teasing it at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in September.

Swedish House Mafia will embark on their Paradise Again World Tour next year, with tickets going on general sale this week. They’ll be performing across North America between July and September 2022, before hitting the UK and Ireland, and then France, Germany, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Switzerland, Poland and more - though, surprisingly, not Sweden - in October and November.

