Swedish House Mafia have announced they will tour stadiums and arenas next year as they drop the eagerly-awaited The Weeknd-featuring cut 'Moth To A Flame'.
Swedish House Mafia have released their The Weeknd collaboration, 'Moth To A Flame', and announced a 2022 world tour.
The house music supergroup - comprising Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso and Steve Angello - have followed up July's ‘It Gets Better' and 'Lifeline', which features Ty Dolla $ign and 070 Shake, with the new cinematic track.
The 'Take My Breath' singer recently revealed that the EDM stars were among the artists who inspired his upcoming follow-up to 2020's acclaimed 'After Hours' LP.
Meanwhile, Swedish House Mafia will kick off the North American leg of the extensive stadium and arena jaunt in Miami, Florida on July 29, before heading to the UK and Europe in September, and wrapping in Finland on November 13.
The 'Don't You Worry Child' hitmakers are also set to play Coachella next April.
The world-famous event and its sister festival Stagecoach was postponed this year, owing to the coronavirus pandemic, but the organisers recently confirmed the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will welcome back festival-goers in the desert at the Empire Polo Club in Indio across the weekends of April 15 to April 17 and April 22 and 23, 2022.
And after Travis Scott and Rage Against The Machine were confirmed as headliners, an image of the trio was shared on the official Coachella social media pages along with three black circle emojis.
As well as the confirmed headliners, Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion were also previously confirmed for Coachella 2022.
What's more, Frank Ocean is set to headline in 2023.
Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public next Friday, October 29th at swedishhousemafia.com, with the Special Tour Edition CD pre-order pre-sale beginning on Wednesday, October 27.
Swedish House Mafia 2022 tour dates:
Jul 29 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena
Jul 31 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Aug 3 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
Aug 5 – Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
Aug 7 – Montreal, Quebec – îleSoniq Festival
Aug 9 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Aug 10 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Aug 11 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
Aug 13 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Aug 17 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Aug 19 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Aug 21 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Aug 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Aug 26 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Aug 27 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Aug 30 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Sep 2 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Sep 4 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena
Sep 13 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena
Sep 14 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sep 16 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Sep 29 – Manchester, England – AO Arena
Sep 30 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro Arena
Oct 2 – London, England – The O2
Oct 6 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
Oct 8 – Birmingham, England – Utilita Arena Birmingham
Oct 10 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Oct 14 – Madrid, Spain – IFEMA Madrid Live
Oct 15 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena
Oct 18 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum
Oct 19 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
Oct 21 – Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena
Oct 22 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena
Oct 25 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
Oct 27 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
Oct 29 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
Oct 31 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Nov 3 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle
Nov 5 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle
Nov 6 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
Nov 8 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena
Nov 9 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
Nov 11 – Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena
Nov 13 – Tampere, Finland – Uros Arena
The latest tour and festival announcements for September 24th 2021.
Have a spookily musical Halloween this year.
When Brighton based musician Jonny Wildey is not creating sounds under the nom de plume of Alphabets Heaven he's embracing "a more traditional form...
Courtney Love went from Faith No More to Pagan Babies before roles in Sid And Nancy and Straight To Hell propelled her forward to form her seminal...
Returning with their first new song in five years, Placebo have just dropped ‘Beautiful James’ as the first taster of their forthcoming album.
Tour and festival announcements for September 17th 2021.
The Cheshire four-piece unveil a new politically-charged single entitled Show & Tell.