Swedish House Mafia have released their The Weeknd collaboration, 'Moth To A Flame', and announced a 2022 world tour.

The house music supergroup - comprising Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso and Steve Angello - have followed up July's ‘It Gets Better' and 'Lifeline', which features Ty Dolla $ign and 070 Shake, with the new cinematic track.

The 'Take My Breath' singer recently revealed that the EDM stars were among the artists who inspired his upcoming follow-up to 2020's acclaimed 'After Hours' LP.

Meanwhile, Swedish House Mafia will kick off the North American leg of the extensive stadium and arena jaunt in Miami, Florida on July 29, before heading to the UK and Europe in September, and wrapping in Finland on November 13.

The 'Don't You Worry Child' hitmakers are also set to play Coachella next April.

The world-famous event and its sister festival Stagecoach was postponed this year, owing to the coronavirus pandemic, but the organisers recently confirmed the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will welcome back festival-goers in the desert at the Empire Polo Club in Indio across the weekends of April 15 to April 17 and April 22 and 23, 2022.

And after Travis Scott and Rage Against The Machine were confirmed as headliners, an image of the trio was shared on the official Coachella social media pages along with three black circle emojis.

As well as the confirmed headliners, Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion were also previously confirmed for Coachella 2022.

What's more, Frank Ocean is set to headline in 2023.

Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public next Friday, October 29th at swedishhousemafia.com, with the Special Tour Edition CD pre-order pre-sale beginning on Wednesday, October 27.

Swedish House Mafia 2022 tour dates:

Jul 29 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

Jul 31 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Aug 3 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Aug 5 – Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

Aug 7 – Montreal, Quebec – îleSoniq Festival

Aug 9 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Aug 10 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Aug 11 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

Aug 13 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Aug 17 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Aug 19 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Aug 21 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Aug 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Aug 26 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Aug 27 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Aug 30 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Sep 2 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sep 4 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

Sep 13 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena

Sep 14 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sep 16 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sep 29 – Manchester, England – AO Arena

Sep 30 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro Arena

Oct 2 – London, England – The O2

Oct 6 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

Oct 8 – Birmingham, England – Utilita Arena Birmingham

Oct 10 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Oct 14 – Madrid, Spain – IFEMA Madrid Live

Oct 15 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena

Oct 18 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum

Oct 19 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

Oct 21 – Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena

Oct 22 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

Oct 25 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Oct 27 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Oct 29 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

Oct 31 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Nov 3 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle

Nov 5 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle

Nov 6 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Nov 8 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena

Nov 9 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Nov 11 – Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena

Nov 13 – Tampere, Finland – Uros Arena