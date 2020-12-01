Suzi Quatro has announced a one-off gig at London's Royal Albert Hall on April 20, 2022.

The 70-year-old music legend will perform her greatest hits and more as part of 'Live at the Royal Albert Hall', a two-hour solo set at the iconic venue.

Suzi said: “How honoured I am to be doing a show at such an iconic venue as the Royal Albert Hall on April 20, 2022, by which time I will have clocked up 58 years in this business!!!

"I'll be doing my solo, two-hour-long show with an interval, so ... get ready to be royally rocked and royally entertained. I can't wait!!!!"

The gig announcement comes after Suzi revealed she would love to see Scarlett Johansson play her in her upcoming biopic.

The rock 'n' roll icon is having her life made into a movie after the 2019 documentary, ‘Suzi Q’, received rave reviews.

And the 'Stumblin' in' singer would love to see 36-year-old Scarlett take on the lead role, although the likes of Miley Cyrus and Billie Eilish are also in the running.

Speaking about her biopic, Suzi said: "It's the movie of my life, which is going ahead in response to the documentary doing so well. I'm very hands-on with the film - because I want the truth and nothing but the truth.

"A few names have been mentioned. Miley Cyrus has been mentioned more than once. She's terrific, because she's got the swagger. Everybody seems to like her. Billie Eilish has been mentioned too. I fancy Scarlett Johansson for it, myself. I can see that because there's an element of me in her.”

Since releasing her documentary, Suzi has been hard at work on new music, and says that following the lockdown imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, she’s managed to pen two albums worth of songs.

Suzi - who had COVID-19 earlier this year - said: "This is what I've done my whole life. When things get tough, I create. When my first marriage was going bad, I wrote a musical. Creativity, that's what saves me every time, so I've been non-stop this year. I had something like 85 or 90 shows booked, even busier than last year, and of course they're all postponed.

“As soon as we found ourselves in this situation, I built a studio out the back, and I said to my son, 'The option has been taken up [record company] SPV for the next album, so now that we can't play live, we're going to write this album,' and that's what we did. We wrote songs every single day, and now we're recording it. It's going fantastic. I've also released a coffee table-sized lyric book called ‘Through My Words’, and I'm working on two more books."

Tickets for 'Live from the Royal Albert Hall' go on sale at 10am from www.aegpresents.co.uk/suziquatro on Friday (04.12.20).