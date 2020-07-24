Supergrass are set to play a one-off virtual reality gig.

The rock group's performance - which is being presented by Goose Island - will be filmed at Manchester's Band On The Wall on August 21, and will be available to stream in full VR and 360-degree mode.

The band - who reunited in 2019, following a lengthy hiatus - said: ''After having to postpone many of our live shows this year, we're so happy to team up with Goose Island to play a really intimate show in Manchester to raise money for two charities close to our hearts Nordoff Robbins and CALM.

''We love playing live and can't wait to share this intimate show with people virtually too.''

Supergrass also expressed their support for venues across the UK amid the coronavirus pandemic.

They explained: ''Grassroots venues in Manchester and everywhere else are battling to survive right now and they're desperate to be able to access the money the government has promised to help them.

''It's really important that the process is fast tracked now so that no more venues have to close for good and they can fully open up for bands and fans as soon as it's safe.''

Tickets for the performance are available for just £2 and can be bought via GooseIslandPresents.com.

What's more, 350 lucky winners will also win a free customised VR headset and a four pack of Goose Island beer in time for the show.

All ticket proceeds will be split between Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy Charity and CALM, the suicide prevention charity.

Supergrass performed at Glastonbury's Pilton Party last summer, but like most music acts, they've been forced to cancel many of their planned gigs due to the pandemic.