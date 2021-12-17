Supergrass have cancelled their remaining gigs for the year because performing would be "the wrong thing to do" amid rising coronavirus cases in the UK.

The 'Richard III' hitmakers had been due to perform their first homecoming gig in 12 years at the O2 Academy Oxford on Saturday (18.12.21), followed by a night in Glasgow and a show in London on Monday (20.12.21) but they have confirmed all three dates will now be rescheduled for next year due to "uncertainty" caused by the rise of the new Omicron strain of COVID-19.

They announced in a statement shared to Twitter: “Folks, we’re so sorry but we’re going to have to postpone our December shows. A lot has changed over the last few days with the rise in Omicron cases. It’s been an incredibly tough call to make but we feel to play these shows at this point in time would be the wrong thing to do for all concerned.

“We want to give you all the best show we can, everyone to feel safe and for no fan to lose out at Christmas time due to all the uncertainty at the moment. We’re gutted to have to do this and we hope you all understand.”

Last week, it was announced that attendees at gigs and nightclubs must show proof of full vaccination or provide a negative test result.

But Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted there are no plans to close entertainment venues or pubs, but urged the public to think carefully about the events they choose to attend, sparking concern for the hospitality sector as no financial support is available despite dwindling attendances.

Last year, Supergrass frontman Gaz Coombes urged the government to help smaller venues survive.

He said of the Emergency Grassroot Music Venues Fund: "Fingers crossed some of this money from the government can go towards correcting things, fixing things, helping these venues out because it's just so vital.

"It's really concerning, the main stream pop world is a different beast, I think it comes in at a different level.

"It's a different approach, but for indie music, or for rock and roll bands and artists, that whole idea of starting out with a group of fans that see you in a small room with 100 people, to share that start of a journey with a band is kind of fundamental, it's the foundation of live music."