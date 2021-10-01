Sugababes have hinted at plans to release new music.

The 'Overload' girl group have just released the 20th-anniversary edition of their fan-favourite debut album, 'One Touch', featuring new remixes and rare gems.

Original members Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan and Siobhan Donaghy finally marked the milestone of their 2000 album, a year later than planned, due to COVID-19 delays.

And while promoting the re-release, Siobhan has revealed they are constantly working on new songs, and plan to properly get into the studio together as soon as they can, though she insisted there are "no concrete plans" at this time.

Speaking on 'The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show' on BBC Radio 2, the 37-year-old singer spilled: "There's nothing concrete at the moment, but we are working on stuff all the time and definitely new music. We love making music together and that's something we're going to continue to do. And hopefully it won't be too long now, now that we can be in the studio together again."

The new 'One Touch' LP includes the previously released reworking of 'Run for Cover' featuring MNEK, and the Blood Orange (Dev Hynes) remix of 'Same Old Story', plus a new mix of 'Overload' by Metronomy and Tatyana.

There are also new demos of 'This Is What You Need', 'Girls' Nite Out' and 'Always Be the One', alongside a batch of remasters and alternative versions of 'Real Thing' and 'Soul Sound'.

The girls were set to mark the anniversary last November, with new music and shows planned, before the pandemic stalled their plans, as Keisha now resides in Canada.

And Keisha recently admitted the global health crisis made it "tricky" for them to fulfil their plans.

Shortly after 'One Touch' was released in 2000, Siobhan quit the group with Heidi Range taking her place.

In 2005, Mutya left stating she could no longer commit to the band after giving birth to daughter Tahlia Barrymore in March of that year. Mutya was replaced by Amelle Berrabah, which meant Keisha was the only original Sugababe left.

However, she quit in 2009 to be replaced by Jade Ewen before the final incarnation of the pop group disbanded in 2011.

The original Sugababes later reunited in 2013 as MKS to release the song 'Flatline'.