Want to play This Feeling By The Sea with Lottery Winners? Read on to find out how... Ever wanted to share a stage with huge indie acts? Now is your chance... SHARE SHARE Wanna play a gig with The Lottery Winners?

This Feeling By The Sea has launched a search for rising indie stars in collaboration with BBC Introducing and Radio X.

Ever wanted to share a stage with The Lottery Winners?

This Feeling By The Sea is once again opening the door for unsigned talent to make a serious splash this summer – with two slots up for grabs at this year’s festival via a national competition spotlighting emerging indie artists.

BBC Introducing’s Jericho Keys will handpick a local Yorkshire act to fire up the Friday night crowd, while Radio X’s John Kennedy will select a national winner to open the Saturday line-up. The two winners will perform at Bridlington Spa alongside a stacked bill of rising stars and indie favourites.

Artists can throw their hat in the ring by applying here before 6pm on Friday, July 25, with the chosen acts announced on Thursday, July 31s.

Jericho Keys said: “This Feeling are most certainly a movement. A gang of music fanatics, where the artists are at the heart of everything they do. It's a buzz to be on this ride with them. Don't miss the bus!”

John Kennedy added: “This Feeling and new talent go hand in hand. Discovering and nurturing new artists is at their core and they do it brilliantly.”

In other news, Saturday’s line-up has been given a fresh jolt of energy with the addition of The Sway. Fresh from their Glastonbury debut, the Liverpool band bring their infectious brand of indie-pop and effortless Scouse charm to the coast. If you’re not already on board, their new single In Season is a perfect starting point.

They join previously announced acts STONE, The Lilacs, and Finn Forster and more.

For tickets and the full line-up, click here.