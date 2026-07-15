Electronic Tarot cards, a cacao ceremony, and transcendental techno... Going off the 'Deep End' at Tofte Manor for John Summit’s Saltburn Summer debut Transitioning from peaceful afternoon soul circles to full-throttle dancefloor energy, global house icon John Summit took Tofte Manor by storm for a historic, high-energy UK debut, blending huge tech-house anthems with a stunning live-string performance. SHARE SHARE Lulu Eagle at Tofte Manor

As a country girl at heart, I know there is nothing quite like trading the concrete chaos of the city for some gorgeous, rolling green fields on a sunny afternoon. Last weekend in Bedfordshire on Saturday 11th July, the tranquil, scenic hills of Sharnbrook became the backdrop for what can only be described as the ultimate house music pilgrimage.

The man of the hour? Global house heavyweight John Summit. For the uninitiated, this is a man who went from grinding as a certified public accountant (yes, he really used to do people's taxes) to commanding the grandest main stages on the planet.

John Summit - whose real name is John Walter Schuster - has quickly built an empire on infectious, high-energy tech-house, and bringing his wildly popular Experts Only brand to the UK for its highly anticipated debut felt like a massive cultural moment. And let me tell you, as a self-proclaimed, thoroughly seasoned tech-house connoisseur, Tofte Manor is the absolute crème de la crème of iconic venues.

A Very 'Saltburn' Summer





If you’ve seen the film, you know the vibe.

Rather than your typical music venue, Tofte Manor is a dedicated soul wellness sanctuary. Set on 50 acres of historic, rolling grounds, this stunning 17th-century estate is actually designed around sacred geometry, ancient ley lines, and energy-aligning crystals.

When world-leading music events take over, the experience feels less like a standard, crowded gig and more like you’ve accidentally RSVP’d to an incredibly exclusive, wildly hedonistic house party hosted by a minor aristocrat with excellent taste in sub-bass

John Summit himself beautifully summed it up beforehand, calling this a "Saltburn summer." Standing on the meticulously manicured lawns looking up at the historic stone mansion, I fully half-expected Barry Keoghan to come dancing out of the top-floor window.

But my absolute favorite thing about the day was how the crowd completely rejected the strict, all-black techno-elitist uniform. Instead, everyone opted for true hedonistic style, blending the eccentric with the bohemian. The lawns were filled with a glorious mix of ball gowns, tuxedos, and pearls alongside flowing hippie outfits. This vibrant self-expression beautifully reflected the mantra that music is good for the soul, celebrating a joyful philosophy that this space is one where music is truly for everyone.





High Spirits, Soul Circles, and Sacred Labyrinths





Before Summit even touched the decks, the spiritual energy of the day was nothing short of pure magic. What actually drew me to Tofte Manor in the first place was its reputation as a wellness sanctuary; as much as I love a heavy bassline, I’m a sucker for anything that connects the mind and the body.

Naturally, I brought my brilliant Argentinian friend Leti with me, who perfectly embodies that exact Saltburn summer energy. Hailing from Chelsea, she is a posh totty by day and a melodic techno artist by night - releasing incredible, transcendental dark techno under her moniker NOCTIS IMPERATRIX on Spotify.

Together, we fully immersed ourselves in the sanctuary's activations, taking part in a beautiful soul circle, an intense cacao ceremony, and some liberating ecstatic dance, before I squeezed in a tarot reading that promised a spiritual awakening on the dancefloor.

The whole experience completely redefined what it means to be "spiritual." True spirituality isn't a rigid identity or a subculture costume; you don't need to wear John Lennon glasses or a Carole Baskin flower garland to find it. It’s simply a feeling of being completely whole with yourself. At Tofte Manor, you can clink glasses of champagne just as easily as you can sip cacao, bridging the gap between the mystical and the hedonistic.





Off The Deep End

The musical journey itself was equally transcendental and cinematic. Summit kicked off his highly anticipated set with a moment of pure, ethereal magic: a breathtaking, unreleased rework of Everything But The Girl's classic Missing. Stepping away from standard club arrangements, he delivered the track's iconic hook layered over a sweeping, majestic live instrumental orchestra. This dreamy, string-swelled intro sent absolute shivers down my spine and set a remarkably sophisticated tone for the rest of the night.

From there, he took us on a ride of pure, unadulterated energy - weaving massive anthems like Where You Are and Shiver with rolling tech-house grooves. When he played Deep End, the track that arguably started this whole mad journey for him, you could feel the collective euphoria of thousands of people screaming every word.

But my absolute favorite moment of the entire evening had to be when he dropped his massive hit Lights Go Out. When that heavy, pulsating bassline hit under the shadow of the historic manor, the entire crowd went into absolute meltdown.





Tofte Manor successfully combined historic British charm with cutting-edge global dance music. It was a beautiful reminder that both music and nature are pure medicine for the soul - leaving us all wonderfully double-dosed by the time the final track played.

A trip to a countryside sanctuary is exactly what the doctor ordered.