The Cure's Robert Smith 'tried to kiss' Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Blink-182's Mark Hoppus has claimed The Cure's Robert Smith tried to kiss him at an afterparty following their 2004 Wembley Arena gig. SHARE SHARE Mark Hoppus has claimed Robert Smith tried to kiss him

Blink-182's co-founder, vocalist and bassist brought the 65-year-old Cure frontman on stage at their gig at London's Wembley Arena in 2004 and he regrets not being open to "making out" with his "hero" when they said goodbye at the afterparty.

Mark told US Weekly: "I’ve seen him several times since, and it’s been totally cool and nobody’s talked about it.

"It was just like this thing at a party after the show [in] a room full of people.

"Everyone was drinking, everyone was having fun.

"My wife and I are like, 'Alright, we’re out. See you later,' and then Robert tries to kiss me.

"Nobody sees it except for our drum tech and my bass tech in a room packed full of people.

"He was my hero. I grew up listening to this guy’s music and it changed my life forever.

"Then he tries to kiss me at a party and I’m like, 'I should have done that. Why not?'

"It’s a much better story than he tried to kiss me, and it was awkward.

"It would’ve been rad to be like, 'Yeah, made out with my hero.'"

The 53-year-old artist "wasn't bummed in the slightest" but was "more, like, flabbergasted that nobody else saw" the close encounter - which Mark puts down to Robert "feeling saucy and having a good time".

He said: "[My wife] Skye had gone to sleep [and] finally I just picked up my phone and I called my drum tech.

"He answers the phone wide awake [at] 3:30 in the morning and he’s just laughing. I’m like, 'So you saw that, right?' And he goes, 'Oh, yeah, the grown man trying to make out with you? I saw that.'

"I think that he was just on one that night, feeling saucy and having a good time. He was inspired. It was such a fun show. "

The 'All the Small Things' hitmaker said it "meant so much" to the band, which also includes Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker, that The Cure icon joined them on stage and sang one of their tracks.

However, the occasion is now overcast by the "weird thing" - which Mark told in his memoir 'Fahrenheit-182' and did not reach out to Robert to warn him that it was going to be mentioned.

Mark said: "It meant so much to us that he was on stage with us, that he sang a song on our album.

"Just all these dreams coming true at the same time, all coalescing at this one show in London, and then it ends in this weird thing and I just walk away, [like] what the f*** was that?"