Sabrina Carpenter thanks fans after bidding farewell to European leg of 'Short n Sweet tour'

Sabrina Carpenter has thanked fans for the overwhelming support as she wraps up the European leg of her ‘Short n Sweet’ tour.

The 25-year-old pop princess said an emotional goodbye in Sweden on Sunday (04.04.25) as the 19-date tour in the continent concluded.

The ‘Espresso’ hitmaker shared a heartfelt message on Instagram to express her gratitude to her supporters - calling them the “loudest and most passionate” she has ever encountered.

Sabrina wrote: "Copenhagen + Stockholm and that’s a wrap on Short n’ Sweet tour europe leg!!!!"

"These shows were straight out of my dreams.

"You guys and your silly chants and floor rumbles and peer-pressuring me to chug, you were dressed to the nines- covered in kisses and some of the loudest most passionate crowds I’ve ever had the honor to sing for.. this leg was one I’ll never forget!

"I love each and everyone of you so dearly. Thank you for coming!!! Thank you to my amazing crew for always working late!!!! till next show. (sic)”

Accompanying the caption, Sabrina also shared a series snapshots taken from her shows.

The carousel included pictures of Sabrina on stage, as well as her Carpenter’s in packed out venues, and behind the scene moments.

The 'Short n’ Sweet' tour is Sabrina’s ongoing fifth headlining tour in support of her sixth studio album of the same name.

Sabrina is poised to return to London on July 5, where she will be performing at the summer festival, BST Hyde Park.

Meanwhile, Sabrina is set to headline the season eight 'Fortnite Festival’, alongside Eminem, Lady Gaga, and Metallica, on April 8 (08.04.25).

It was revealed on the official Fortnite website, where it was announced that ‘Feather’ crooner would be joining the game as a character caricature.

Previous headliners of the ‘Fortnite Festival’ game include global superstars such as Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga and Metallica, making Sabrina’s upcoming appearance a highly anticipated addition to the game’s prestigious roster.