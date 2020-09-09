Artist:
Song title: Superheroes
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Rap

With his forthcoming album 'Heavy is the Head' set for release this December, Stormzy has dropped an animated video for a new single entitled 'Superheroes'. The track is dedicated to deceased Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, and also references the Black Lives Matter movement.

