Artist:
Song title: Rainfall ft. Tiana Major9
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Rap, Hip-hop

Just weeks after Chip took him on in a new diss track, Stormzy has dropped an epic CGI video for his song 'Rainfall' featuring Tiana Major9. While it's not a new song, it does feel like a timely response.

Fans are arguing amongst themselves whether Stormzy dropping a video for 'Rainfall' is a reaction to Chip's song 'Flowers', in which he accuses the Brit Award-winning grime star of pulling up at his house, being a fake activist and generally being overrated. 

'Rainfall' appeared on Stormzy's seminal second album 'Heavy Is the Head' last year (pre-Chip beef), but it's taken until 10 months later for the video to arrive. Directed by David Footman with graphics produced by Ubisoft Toronto, it sees Stormzy in several London settings and it takes a couple of double-takes to realise that we're not watching a live action video.

Whether the video release was deliberately timed or not, Stormzy has said nothing on the matter, so it's obvious that he isn't in the business of repeating himself.

Meanwhile, Stormzy HAS been responding to other beefs this year; namely the tracks 'Disappointed' and 'Still Disappointed' which target fellow rapper Wiley. This year he's also released collaborative tracks with Tion Wayne, Headie One, Burna Boy and Future Utopia.

