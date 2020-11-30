Stormzy has signed to brand new record label 0207 Def Jam.

The ‘Vossi Bop’ hitmaker is one of the most successful British musicians of current times, and he’s now the first to be signed to Universal Music Group’s newly launched 0207 Def Jam record label, after he recently put pen to paper to sign a contract with the label.

0207 Def Jam is a new Universal Music UK label established by the Boateng brothers, Alec and Alex, who have been installed as co-presidents of the frontline label, which is the UK home of Def Jam Recordings.

The news was confirmed in a social media post by UMG, which read: “STORMZY

“A ONCE IN A GENERATION ARTIST

“WELCOME TO THE 0207 & UNIVERSAL MUSIC FAMILY

“#MERKY (sic)”

Stormzy had previously been signed to Warner Music’s label Atlantic, which distributed his Merky label, and had worked extensively with Alec Boateng when he was co-head of A&R at Atlantic UK before heading up 0207 Def Jam.

0207 Def Jam was announced just last week, and Universal Music UK Chairman & CEO David Joseph recently said the new label is “an important moment in British culture”.

He said: “Bringing the Boateng brothers together at 0207 Def Jam is an important moment in British culture. Alec and Alex have always done things their own way with success always quick to follow. They have already assembled an exceptionally talented top team with a clear vision for this exciting new chapter in the history of one of the world’s most famous labels.”

As of the time of writing, nothing else is known about Stormzy’s new signing.