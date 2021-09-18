Stormzy helped a musician get signed, after meeting him in a supermarket.

The 28-year-old rapper was approached by Dylan Walker at Sainsbury’s in Norbiton, South West London, earlier this year, when Dylan explained that he had quit his job in banking for a career in music.

He played one of his tracks for Stormzy, who was so impressed he took his email and started helping him out.

This led to Dylan landing a management deal and receiving interest from many record labels.

And Stormzy also shared the track with his pal Ed Sheeran.

Dylan was shocked to later receive a video, which can be viewed on thesun.co.uk, from the pair, where Stormzy said: "Yo Dylan, that song is so sick. Someone else wanted to let you know how sick they think it is as well.”

Ed added: “Man, fantastic. Keep writing songs every single day and just enjoy every second of it.”

Meanwhile, Stormzy recently revealed he is determined to spread "love and positivity" and although he doesn't like to boast about the things he's done to help people, he's determined to make a positive difference.

He explained: "I say I’m just trying to spread love and positivity.

"I don’t even want to reel off the good things we’re doing … We’ve got a platform, we’ve got resources, and in whatever way we can spread that love and positivity we do."

The 'Shut Up' hitmaker feels especially proud of his Merky Books publishing imprint, which gives opportunities to writers who have been overlooked by the "literary mainstream".

He told i-D magazine: "I think the thing I’m most proud of is Merky Books, and we publish people who might not have been picked up by the literary mainstream otherwise … But it’s really just an extension of myself and my team and our love."