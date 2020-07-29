Stormzy celebrated his 27th birthday over the weekend, with a party with friends and family at his South West London mansion.
The rapper invited a number of pals - including Krept and Konan, AJ Tracey and Dave - to the party over the weekend and he laid on plenty of food and booze for his guests.
A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Stormzy wanted to let his hair down and invited over all of his closest friends and family. There was loads of booze and food and it was all super-laidback.
''His family arranged balloons and a cake. Later in the night there was this big poker game and people were really not holding back on their bets.
''But it was a bit uncomfortable with so many guests there. There was definitely way more people there than are allowed, especially later on, when we were all packed inside.''
Meanwhile, Stormzy's ex-girlfriend Maya Jama recently opened up about their romance, admitting she is nervous about embarking on a new relationship, following her split from the rapper in 2019.
She told Cosmopolitan magazine: ''We met before it was in the public eye. It felt like a normal relationship, and then, 'Oh s***, everybody's talking about us!' We did everything that normal couples do, it was [just] on a bigger scale. When we were together, we did make a point of not making it just about the relationship. We both had separate careers and tried to keep our work as separate as possible. I'll always try and keep it that way. You do want to keep some stuff private because it's your life.
''It makes me nervous [about] who I'm going to be with next, because if they aren't in the public eye already, maybe they're going to be brought into [it]. It's made me extra careful. I was 20 when I got into that [with Stormzy]. Now life is different. Even social media is bigger. It's going to be harder to keep things private but I'll do my best.''
