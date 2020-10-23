Stormzy has teamed up with McDonald's to stream his final live performance of the year.

The food giant has announced a weekend of live music, titled I’m Lovin’ It Live, featuring the likes of the 27-year-old rapper, Lewis Capaldi, Jess Glynne, and Craig David, from October 30th to November 1st.

Stormzy will close the star-studded weekend of shows with a streamed performance on Sunday November 1st at 9pm, after Lewis Capaldi has sung from 7.30pm.

Fans will be able to access the shows by downloading the My McDonald's App - which is free - onto their mobile device and enabling notifications, so the app will alert people when the gigs are about to begin.

Becky Hill will kick things off in style on Friday 30th October at 7.30pm, followed by Jess later that evening at 9pm.

There will be a triple header to watch on the Saturday, October 31st, as Kaiser Chiefs play at 7pm, followed by Olly Murs at 8pm, and Craig at 9pm.

What's more, from Monday (26.10.20), McDonald's will host daily Fun Football sessions with legends Peter Crouch and Lucy Bronze, as well as a holiday reading club with pop star Tom Fletcher.

To access the Fun Football and Holiday Story Club content, fans can visit the Family Hub on the McDonald's official website.

The announcement comes as McDonald’s pledges to distribute one million meals through FareShare for families in greatest need this Autumn.

Michelle Graham-Clare, VP Food and Beverage, Product Development and Marketing, said: "We know the new normal is tough on everyone.

"I’m Lovin’ it Live is our way of saying thank you to our people and to our customers for all their support this year.

"Hopefully our week of good things and good times offers something for everyone from families looking for fun to music fans missing the gig scene."

All of the events and gigs are free to view, with the family sessions available on the McDonald’s website and live music events shared exclusively via the My McDonald’s App, which provides customers with the ability to order and pay contact-free when visiting McDonald’s through the Drive Thru, for dine-in and for click and collect.

McDonald’s has teamed up with the End Child Food Poverty Campaign and FareShare to provide support to those families in greatest need this year.