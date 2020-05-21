Sting is going to fulfil a late police officer's dying wish after the singer's daughter connected with his stepdaughter via Instagram.

Mickey Sumner, 36 - whose parents are the 'Fields of Gold' hitmaker and his wife Trudie Styler - responded to a sweet post on the Humans of New York social media page penned by the stepdaughter of the late New York officer, in which she opened up about his love for art and revealed he had painted a picture of Sting.

She revealed the late cop - who suffered from multiple sclerosis - had done a painting of the former Police rocker - whose real name is Gordon Sumner - and had asked on his deathbed if she'd get it to Sting.

She wrote: ''During his final days, we were going through his possessions, one by one.

''He was telling me who to give them to.

''I pulled the Sting painting out of an old box, and asked: 'What should I do with this?' His response was immediate. 'Give it to Sting,' he said. All of us started laughing.

''But Dad grew very serious. His eyes narrowed. He looked right at me, and said: 'Give it to Sting.' So I guess that's my final assignment.''

She explained that the piece was one he painted before his diagnosis, but it ended up being the last one he ever worked on.

She said: ''One day he built a little art studio at the back of our house. And he painted a single painting - a portrait of Sting that he copied from an album cover.

''But he got busy with work and never used the studio again. He was always saying: 'when I retire.'

'''I'll go back to art, when I retire.' 'I'll show in a gallery, when I retire.' But that time never came.''

The emotional tale caught the attention of Mickey, and she attempted to reach out to the officer's stepdaughter to ensure the portrait found its way to her famous father.

After revealing she had text the women, she later added: ''Updated: We connected! And working out logistics... love love love.''