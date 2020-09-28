Sting is set to release a duets album featuring Eric Clapton and more.

The 68-year-old musician has teased his new record will be a ''Christmas surprise'' and will feature his previous collaborations with the likes of the 'Layla' hitmaker - who he was nominated for a Grammy alongside in 1993 for the 'Lethal Weapon 3' soundtrack, 'It's Probably Me' - and jazz star Herbie Hancock.

During a recent appearance on 'The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon', which saw Sting perform his track 'Mama' with Brooklyn rapper Gashi, he said: ''Over the years, I've recorded many, many duets with some amazing people -- Herbie Hancock, Eric Clapton -- so we just put them all together and said, 'You know, we should put this out.'

''They sound pretty good. So it's gonna be a Christmas surprise.''

And speaking on how he came to appear on a song with Gashi, he shared: ''Apparently, he was influenced by my singing, my music a lot. He's written a song about his relationship with his mama. He played me the song and I thought it was a hit -- what do I know? -- so I said I'd love to be on it if he wanted it. So I guested on the song and we made a video together, but we haven't actually met as yet.''

Most recently, Sting - whose real name is Gordon Sumner - released a duet with Melody Gardot.

The 35-year-old singer - who will release her fifth album 'Sunset In The Blue' on October 23 - teamed up with the 'Fields of Gold' star on her track 'Little Something', which was released earlier this month.

She said: ''During these complicated times, collaboration is the only saving grace for us musicians.

''I was so surprised and then to find out it was a duet with Sting!

''While I recognise it is a big switch from my usual musical genre, I loved having the chance to challenge myself with something new... That's what music is all about.''

Although the two musicians have met in the past - and Melody is a big fan of Sting - this is the first time they've worked together.

The track was written by their mutual guitarist Dominic Miller, who created the song specifically with the duo in mind.

Sting added: ''This new song - co-written by my dear friend Dominic Miller - has a simple and infectious joy, and it was so much fun to trade vocals with the exquisite Melody Gardot.

''I hope you can hear the smile in our voices.''