Music star Sting has admitted he's ''very fortunate'' to have a recording studio at home.
The 68-year-old star is still able to work on new music from his home in Wiltshire, South-West England, and he's also praised the efforts of healthcare workers during the pandemic.
He told Rolling Stone magazine: ''I'm lucky enough to have a recording studio here, where I can work everyday.
''I'm very fortunate; I'm very grateful. I'm also grateful for our healthcare workers, who are doing an extraordinary job, risking their lives everyday on the front line.
''The best thing that we can do is to help them, and not to get sick, and not to add to their workload, because we are all in this together.''
The pandemic has meant that many musicians around the world have been forced to cancel their touring plans in 2020.
The pop star Kesha, for instance, recently announced she was cancelling her 'High Road' tour due to the health crisis.
The 33-year-old singer confirmed the news via her Instagram account, describing the decision as ''heartbreaking''.
She wrote on the photo-sharing platform: ''This is heartbreaking, but the safety of my fans & crew is my number 1 priority.
''Because of the current situation, doing this tour in 2020 is no longer feasible. But that doesn't mean we can't celebrate and express ourselves together in spirit and online. I will do my best to bring you all as much art and music as I can, as we get through this all together. (sic)''
