Sting has launched an interactive website as a visual companion piece to his upcoming album, 'Duets'.
The 69-year-old musician will release his star-studded LP, which features his iconic collaborations with the likes of Mary J. Blige, Herbie Hancock, Eric Clapton, Annie Lennox, and Shaggy, on March 19.
And the site expands on every detail behind each track with photo-visual content and new video commentary from Sting.
Fans across the globe can view the content in English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Polish and Japanese.
The former Police star's musical journey is documented from 1992 to now.
'My Funny Valentine', the theme song for the 2005 Japanese movie 'Ashura', featuring Herbie Hancock is set to drop worldwide on March 11.
What's more, Sting is also releasing a special digital single of his new duet with African artist, Shirazee, 'Englishman/African in New York'."
It comes after the singer-songwriter turned Sting's 1988 hit 'Englishman in New York' into 'Africa in New York', with the blessing of the 'Shape of My Heart' hitmaker.
He said previously: “He [Sting] loves it. He said it made him smile in a time where he felt that’s what we need. He felt like it was a very special version. It’s just very mind-boggling to me to go from: discovering it as a kid and now being able to be in a conversation with him [Sting] about it. It’s just incredible. And I’m glad people are actually reacting the same to the record. It’s pretty cool if you ask me.”Head to duets.sting.com to check out the visual timeline.
The standard track-listing for 'Duets' is:
1. 'Little Something' with Melody Gardot
2. 'It’s Probably Me' with Eric Clapton
3. 'Stolen Car' with Mylène Farmer
4. 'Desert Rose' with Cheb Mami
5. 'Rise & Fall' with Craig David
6. 'Whenever I Say Your Name' with Mary J. Blige
7. 'Don’t Make Me Wait' with Shaggy
8. 'Reste' with GIMS
9. 'We'll Be Together' with Annie Lennox
10. 'L'amour C'est Comme Un Jour' with Charles Aznavour
11. 'My Funny Valentine' with Herbie Hancock
12. 'Fragile' with Julio Iglesias
13. 'Mama' with Gashi
14. 'September' with Zucchero
15. 'Practical Arrangement' with Jo Lawry
16. 'None Of Us Are Free' with Sam Moore
17. 'In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning' with Chris Botti
